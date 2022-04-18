First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We may hate to see it, but we often get snow during April and today will be one of those days. Snow showers move in this morning and will continue through the day. We will mix some raindrops in with the snow at times this afternoon. With temperatures today climbing into the upper 30s to near 40º and the ground temperature near 40º it will be hard to get much in the way of widespread snow accumulation today. About all we will see are a few elevated surfaces seeing some slushy accumulation. Tonight we stay under the clouds with just a few scattered snow showers. Lows tonight drop back to near 30º.

In typical April fashion after a cold day and snow we start another warm-up. Tuesday should be partly cloudy with high temperatures back in the mid 40s. Rain showers return later in the day Wednesday with a warm front pushing through the area. High temperatures Wednesday climb to the upper 40s.

The big warm up starts Thursday with highs in the mid 60s and some sunshine. Rain showers are possible again Friday with high temperatures near 60º. High temperatures climb to the low to mid 70s for the weekend. Both days this weekend we should see some sunshine. We do have a small chance Saturday and Sunday evening of a passing shower or thunderstorm.

ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR APRIL 17th, 2022

Average High: 58º Average Low 37º

Lansing Record High: 85° 1964

Lansing Record Low: 0° 1875

Jackson Record High: 83º 1964

Jackson Record Low: 22º 1983

