Find timeless treasures throughout month-long antique event in Mason

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Join the Mason Chamber of Commerce along with Simply Vintage Marketplace, Old Mill Antiques, Maple Street Mall, Timeless Treasures & and NEW business Vintage Brook Nook & Michigan Barn Wood & Salvage for their 2nd Annual Antiques & April.

You can use passports to visit each shop and get a stamp. Once the page is full- you can be entered to into a raffle to win a basket from these amazing shops.

During the month you can enjoy shopping the beautiful downtown antique businesses, check out local restaurants & fun hidden gems in Mason.

For more information: http://business.masonchamber.org/events/details/antiques-april-2022-4155

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.