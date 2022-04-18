Experts recommending regular anxiety screening starting at 8-years old

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mental Health experts are now recommending all children ages eight and up should be screened regularly for anxiety.

The new recommendation by the United States Preventative Task Force is based on rising rates of mental health problems for children and teens. Now they claim screening for anxiety should start at age 8 -- regardless of if kids have symptoms.

Mental Health struggles among children and teens are a problem that pre-dates the pandemic, but add more than two years of COVID and now rates of anxiety are skyrocketing.

Screening starting at younger ages could help catch early signs of anxiety before they get worse.

Kelly Coats, Clinical Therapist and owner of Trillium Child and Family Services of Lansing, said she sees this first hand.

“You have to realize. When the world stopped, and everybody stayed home. Kids stopped. Kids stopped with their socialization, they stopped with learning social skills -- social-emotional stopped.” said Coats.

That’s something father Owen Blank saw unfold right before his eyes. His daughter had always been fun-loving and outgoing. She was a social butterfly. He never saw any signs of anxiety.

“I didn’t see anything. She was probably less anxious and nervous than my wife and I remember ourselves being” said Blank. “But something about being I’d say shut in forever kind of flipped a switch. And any little thing seems to bring out these anxious feelings.”

When the pandemic hit, Blank said his once out-going daughter became more anxious and removed. Blank and his wife struggled to understand the change.

Blank isn’t alone. The CDC said 37% of all kids under the age of 18 have struggled with anxiety since the beginning of the pandemic.

Screening at younger ages could help catch symptoms and prevent them from escalating. That could help a lot of families catch anxiety early on because anxiety often presents itself as something other than common symptoms. A lot of times it comes off as anger.

“Children know how to deal with anger. They don’t know what anxiety is they don’t know how to deal with it. They don’t know what it feels like and it scared them. So then they turn it into anger.” said Coats.

Blank said he thinks early screening could also help parents understand where their kids are coming from better. This in turn will help them get the help they need.

“I think in the long run it would help people as they get older to feel comfortable bringing it up in hard situations. And I think it would help people be more understanding of people around them,” said Blank. “That’s a hard one as a dad. You don’t have all the answers. You have to go find someone that will.”

The task force also recommends depression screening for children 12 and under. That recommendation has been in place since 2016.

