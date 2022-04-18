Advertisement

Every 10 years, for 24 hours: Corpse flower at Grand Valley in bloom

It happens only once every seven to ten years.
Corpse flower in bloom at Grand Valley State University
Corpse flower in bloom at Grand Valley State University(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, and only Monday, Mid-Michigan residents have a chance to experience something that won’t happen for another decade. The corpse flower at Grand Valley State University is blooming.

When in bloom the reason for Amorphophallus titanum’s common name is obvious: It smells terrible. But it’s still something to be seen, since the corpse flower is the largest flowering structure in the world.

Now Desk Mid-Day Brief: It’s snowing. Seriously.

Few people can say they’ve seen one in bloom. It only happens once every seven to ten years. Once it’s bloomed, the corpse flower only stays open for 24 to 36 hours before closing again and letting the years slip by.

The flower also has the largest collection of flowers, or inflorescence, in the world. This means the spectacle it makes in bloom an unpredictable sight.

If they can handle the smell, Mid-Michigan residents have a chance to see an incredibly rare sight at Grand Valley State University’s Barbara Kindschi Greenhouse. It’s open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday.

The greenhouse is located on the 2nd floor of the P. Douglas Kindschi Hall of Science building. Pay-to-park and free parking information is available on Grand Valley’s parking webpage.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Bird feeder generic
Due to threat of avian flu, Michigan DNR has advice for people with bird feeders
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who jumped overboard from a cruise ship as it...
US Coast Guard searches for man who jumped from cruise ship
WILX First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather Forecast
Andrew Lafey was found guilty on all counts
‘The Defendant video taped himself’ -- Lafey found guilty on all counts in murder of Ionia County teen
FILE - An oil well works at sunrise on Aug. 25, 2021, in Watford City, N.D.
Biden increases oil royalty rate, scales back lease sales

Latest News

Now Desk News Brief - Snow in springtime
Now Desk News Brief - Snow in springtime
Recycling at an all-time high in Michigan
Reagan and Strider serve as victim advocates in Eaton County.
Eaton County Prosecutor welcomes new canine victim’s advocate
Now Desk Mid-Day Brief -- It’s snowing. Seriously.