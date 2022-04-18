Every 10 years, for 24 hours: Corpse flower at Grand Valley in bloom

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, and only Monday, Mid-Michigan residents have a chance to experience something that won’t happen for another decade. The corpse flower at Grand Valley State University is blooming.

When in bloom the reason for Amorphophallus titanum’s common name is obvious: It smells terrible. But it’s still something to be seen, since the corpse flower is the largest flowering structure in the world.

Few people can say they’ve seen one in bloom. It only happens once every seven to ten years. Once it’s bloomed, the corpse flower only stays open for 24 to 36 hours before closing again and letting the years slip by.

The flower also has the largest collection of flowers, or inflorescence, in the world. This means the spectacle it makes in bloom an unpredictable sight.

If they can handle the smell, Mid-Michigan residents have a chance to see an incredibly rare sight at Grand Valley State University’s Barbara Kindschi Greenhouse. It’s open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday.

The greenhouse is located on the 2nd floor of the P. Douglas Kindschi Hall of Science building. Pay-to-park and free parking information is available on Grand Valley’s parking webpage.

