Eaton County Prosecutor welcomes new canine victim’s advocate

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Monday the Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office announced the employment of a new victim advocate in their office. Strider, a 1 and 1/2-year-old Golden Retriever/Labrador mix, will support and advocate for children and adult crime victims.

Following three weeks of getting familiar with his new family, Strider officially starts work on Wednesday, April 20.

Strider will be introduced to the Eaton County Board of Commissioners during their meeting on the evening of Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room at the Eaton County Courthouse.

The Canine Advocacy Program (CAP) supports victims by helping to relieve some of their anxiety when involved in the criminal justice system. The dogs are trained and donated by Leader Dogs for the Blind, based in Rochester, MI.

An Assistant Prosecutor from the office will be responsible for Strider, and his handler will be trained Victim Advocates within the office.

Dan Cojanu, Vice-President & Program Director of CAP, was excited to have Strider start work in the Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office.

“CAP is excited for the Eaton County Prosecutors’ office to continue their good work with canine advocates,” Cojanu said. “The residents of Eaton County are fortunate to have a forward-thinking Prosecuting Attorney who is willing to ‘step outside of the box’ to help children who have been victimized.”

Canine Advocate Reagan, while not retiring at this time, will move to emeritus status. Reagan still has several victims he will continue to work with until their cases are completed.

“I was proud to bring Reagan to the Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office almost 10 years ago, as an additional tool to help children who must be a part of the criminal justice system. Reagan on average has 20 meetings a month with victims and witnesses of crimes,” said Prosecutor Doug Lloyd. “Anything we can do to ease a victim’s experience in having to speak to officers, attorneys or in court is something I feel we should do. Bringing on Strider will allow us to continue this outstanding tradition because we already see Strider as an advocate who will help victims and especially children, who are reluctant to talk and unfamiliar with the court process as well as help them get through the legal process.”

For more information about the Canine Advocacy Program, visit www.capmich.com or www.facebook.com/CanineAdvocacyProgram.

