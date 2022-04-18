Advertisement

During spring snow, crashes cause backup on I-496

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Traffic is starting to move again on I-496 after multiple collisions caused closures Monday between 2 and 3 p.m.

Now Desk: It’s snowing. Seriously.

At least six cars crashed near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, backing up traffic in both directions. It is not yet known what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.

The eastbound side of 496 was still backed up between Martin Luther King and Cedar Street as of 5:15 p.m. Monday.

Lansing police said there were collisions on both east and westbound sides at Capitol, Pine, Walnut and King streets.

Things cleared up at about 4 p.m.

