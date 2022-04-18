Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo warms up before the English Premier League soccer match...
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo warms up before the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Norwich City at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, April 16, 2022.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to social media to say one of his newborn twins has died.

The Manchester United striker writes in a post also signed by his partner Georgina Rodriguez “it is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away.”

Ronaldo announced last year that the couple was expecting twins.

He writes “only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

Cristiano Ronaldo tweeted a statement confirming the death of one of his newborn twins.
Ronaldo already had four children.

Cristiano Ronaldo tweeted a statement confirming the death of one of his newborn twins.
