City of Jackson planning to reopen Nixon Water Park in summer

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - After a two-year hiatus, Jackson residents will once again be able to enjoy a splash at their community pool.

The City of Jackson Parks and Recreation Department has announced they are currently working to reopen the Nixon Water Park on Monday, June 20 in anticipation of a full summer season.

The water park is located in Nixon Park at 400 E. North Street and includes a water slide, waterfall, wading area, and full pool with a maximum occupancy of 250 people. There is also a party rental room and skate park at Nixon Park.

The park was closed for the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city cited the difficulty in opening the park due to mechanical issues and staffing shortages, along with public health concerns, for the closures.

The city says now that the community is in a different stage of the pandemic response, the department can move forward with reopening efforts. The city is partnering with the Jackson YMCA to ensure the pool is fully staffed with lifeguards and preparations are ongoing to ready the pool’s mechanicals for a June opening.

“Summers in Jackson aren’t the same without fun at the Nixon Water Park,” Parks and Recreation Department Director Kelli Hoover said. “If all goes to plan, this will be a welcome return for the entire community.”

The city plans on the summer season running from June 20 to August 20 with operating times and entry fees posted on the city’s website.

The City of Jackson (MI) plans reopening of Nixon Water Park in Summer 2022. (City of Jackson)

