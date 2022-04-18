Books, Bites & Bids event comes to East Lansing Public Library

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Monday the East Lansing Public Library is hosting an online auction fundraiser.

The ‘Books, Bites & Bids’ event invites community members to participate in an online auction with more than 70 gift baskets that have been donated by local businesses, organizations, and patrons.

The online fundraiser runs from Monday, April 18-25. To check out items up for bids, click HERE.

