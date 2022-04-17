Whitecaps three-hit Lugnuts, 6-0

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. – Jake Holton homered twice to back the combined three-hit efforts of four West Michigan Whitecaps (6-2) pitchers in a 6-0 shutout of the Lansing Lugnuts (2-6) on Saturday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.

Lazaro Armenteros singled in the second inning, Brett Harris doubled in the fourth and Gabriel Maciel doubled in the fifth for the Lugnuts, who were blanked for the third time.

Lansing starter Jeff Criswell struck out five in five innings, but was victimized twice by Holton. The West Michigan first baseman first delivered a two-run shot for a 2-0 first-inning lead, then drove a solo home run in the third inning to increase the lead to 4-0.The Whitecaps tacked on solo tallies in the sixth against Kumar Nambiar via Andrew Navigato RBI double and in the seventh against Danie Martinez via bases-loaded walk. Trayson Kubo pitched a scoreless eighth inning, stranding a two-out walk.

The Whitecaps, conversely, received four scoreless frames from Jack O’Loughlin before Dylan Smith handled the fifth, sixth and seventh; Andrew Magno tossed a perfect eighth; and RJ Petit wrapped up a 1-2-3 ninth.

Right-hander Osvaldo Berrios (11.25 ERA) starts the finale of the six-game series, taking on Whitecaps right-hander Ty Madden (2.25 ERA) at 2 p.m. Sunday.

