Tigers place Báez on 10-day IL with thumb soreness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Detroit Tigers placed star shortstop Javier Báez on the 10-day injured list with right thumb soreness before a game at Kansas City. The move is retroactive to Wednesday.

Báez has missed four games with the thumb issue despite negative X-rays. He’s eligible to rejoin the team for a series against Colorado next weekend.

Báez signed a $140 million, six-year deal with Detroit in the offseason. He’s hitting .316 with one homer and four RBIs in five games.

The Tigers also announced that right-hander Casey Mize has a sprained right elbow. Mize was added to the 10-day IL on Friday.

