Tigers place Báez on 10-day IL with thumb soreness

Báez has missed four games with the thumb issue
Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez hits a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox in the eighth...
Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez hits a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Detroit Tigers placed star shortstop Javier Báez on the 10-day injured list with right thumb soreness before a game at Kansas City. The move is retroactive to Wednesday.

Báez has missed four games with the thumb issue despite negative X-rays. He’s eligible to rejoin the team for a series against Colorado next weekend.

Báez signed a $140 million, six-year deal with Detroit in the offseason. He’s hitting .316 with one homer and four RBIs in five games.

The Tigers also announced that right-hander Casey Mize has a sprained right elbow. Mize was added to the 10-day IL on Friday.

