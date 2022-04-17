Spieth beats Cantlay with playoff bunker shot to 7 inches

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) - Jordan Spieth hit a 56-foot shot from a greenside bunker to 7 inches and beat Patrick Cantlay with the tap-in par putt on the first hole of a playoff Sunday in the RBC Heritage.

Playing four groups ahead of Cantlay, Spieth birdied Harbour Town’s par-4 18th lighthouse hole in regulation, holing a 10-footer for a 5-under 66 and 13-under 271 total.

Cantlay parred the 18th in regulation for a 68.

When Spieth finished, he was a stroke behind Shane Lowry. But Lowry’s chip on the par-3 14th raced across the green and into the water, leading to double bogey. He finished a stroke back after a 69.

Spieth won his 13th PGA Tour title.

