Spartans Finish Spring Practice

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan State football team wrapped up spring practice on Saturday afternoon with an open practice and scrimmage held at Spartan Stadium. It marked the 15th and final practice of the spring.

The event, which was televised live on the Big Ten Network, began with nine periods of drills and individual position work, and concluded with six periods of live scrimmage situations.

”I just want to thank everyone for coming out – the fans were great today,” said third-year MSU head coach Mel Tucker. “It was good to get back in the Woodshed. It was the first time some of our guys got a chance to actually get in the stadium because we haven’t been in there the entire spring, so it was really good.

”We got a lot of good work in today. Practice 15 – it’s what we expect from our guys, they worked hard to get better today. It was a good effort from the guys that were out there.”

Michigan State is looking to keep the momentum from last season’s 11-2 record and Top-10 finish in the national polls.

“I like the way they work,” said Tucker on how his team handled spring practice. “The guys that have been available have gotten better. Every guy that has practiced has improved. We didn’t have our full unit out there today. We have some more guys joining us in May. Just the way they work in the weight room and they work with what the nutrition staff has for them, and how we are holding each other accountable.

”We are coming together as a team. We have really good energy and a really good connection, and it’s only going to grow throughout the summer. I anticipate we will have a very good summer program where our guys will be in great shape going into fall camp. It will be very competitive, we will be healthy. And we will have a strong team.”

The Spartans will open the 2022 season against Western Michigan on Friday, Sept. 2 in East Lansing.

