Right-hander Wily Peralta put on big league roster by Tigers

The move comes after the Tigers put Casey Mize on the IL
Detroit Tigers
Detroit Tigers(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Right-hander Wily Peralta rejoined the Detroit Tigers when the team selected the contract of the 32-year-old from Triple-A Toledo.

Peralta was 4-5 with a 3.07 ERA in 18 starts and one relief appearance for the Tigers last season.

He agreed last month to a minor league contract that called for him to receive a $2.5 million, one-year deal if added to the 40-man roster.

He can earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for starts: $100,000 each for 10, 12, 15, 20 and 22.

Detroit designated right-hander Bryan Garcia for assignment and optioned Elvin Rodríguez to Toledo.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

