Pistons’ Cade Cunningham a finalist for NBA Rookie of the Year

He’s up against Scottie Barnes and Evan Mobley
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham models the 2021-22 "City Edition" uniforms.
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham models the 2021-22 "City Edition" uniforms.(Detroit Pistons)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DETROIT (WILX) - Pistons Point Guard Cade Cunningham is a finalist for the National Basketball Association’s Rookie of the Year Award.

Cunningham, Detroit’s first overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, made a statement in an otherwise disappointing season for the Pistons.

He averaged 17.4 points per game and 5.6 assists, and sits near the top of the list in those categories for the Pistons.

Cunningham is up against Toronto’s Scottie Barnes (15.3 PPG, 7.5 Reb.) and Cleveland’s Evan Mobley (15, 8.3).

Cunningham played only 64 games for the Pistons in his rookie season, missing some time at both ends with various injuries.

