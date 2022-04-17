Advertisement

Panthers’ win streak reaches 10 games with 6-1 rout of Wings

Anton Lundell scored twice
Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell greets teammates after scoring during the second period...
Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell greets teammates after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Anton Lundell scored twice and the Florida Panthers extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 6-1 rout of the Detroit Red Wings.

Anthony Duclair, Sam Reinhart, Maxim Mamin and Gustav Forsling also scored for the Panthers, who tied a franchise mark with their 22nd road win of the season.

Spencer Knight made 33 saves. Pius Suter scored and Alex Nedeljkovic had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who have allowed six or more goals for the 14th time this season.

