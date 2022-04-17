MSU Downed By UM Saturday

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State baseball was beaten by Michigan Saturday afternoon at McLane Stadium at Kobs Field by an 8-2 final score.

A large crowd was in attendance, with some Green & White clad fans coming over to McLane Stadium at Kobs Field after the MSU Spring Game to cheer on the baseball team in the second of the three-game Big Ten Conference weekend series with UM.

After Friday night’s Capital Clash at Jackson Field, home of the Lansing Lugnuts, MSU and UM continued the series at McLane Stadium at Kobs Field on Saturday and Sunday.

Similar to Friday night’s Capital Clash game, Michigan jumped out to a big lead early in Saturday’s game, plating five runs in the top of the first.

“We’ve got to get the first three out of the game, if we can get the first three outs of the game, hopefully we have a chance, but we didn’t get the first three out of the game today and ended up giving up five in the first,” MSU head coach Jake Boss Jr. said. “When you’re swimming upstream like we were last night, and as we were the game before, it seems to be a trend right now, so we need to get the first three outs of the game.”

MSU’s bats were stymied by UM starting pitcher Cameron Weston, with just three hits on the day, and all coming after the fifth inning. Sophomore outfielder Jack Frank was 1-for-4 and drove in both Spartan runs with an RBI double in the sixth. Frank’s double was his team-lead tying 10th of the season, and he leads the Spartans with a .321 average.

Sophomore infielders Trent Farquhar and Dillon Kark were both 1-for-3, while Farquhar and fellow sophomore infielder Mitch Jebb scored the runs.

The Spartan defense had some stand out plays, as Farquhar had two web gems, taking away a pair of hits, first with a scooping, spinning and throwing play in the sixth, and a diving stop and throw in the eighth. Redshirt-freshman catcher Bryan Broecker threw out not one, but two stolen base attempts in the top of the eighth inning.

Sophomore southpaw starter Nick Powers went 4.2 IP, with five strikeouts, yielding three walks, seven hits and seven runs. Junior reliever Wyatt Rush went 3.0 IP with one K and one walk, scattering five hits without a run, while junior reliever Andrew Carson threw the final 1.1 IP with one punchout, one hit, three walks and one run.

After their five-run first, the Wolverines added a run in the third and one more in the fifth to open a 7-0 lead.

Meanwhile, the Spartan bats were kept in check by Weston. MSU rallied in the sixth, as following a Jebb walk, the Spartans got their first hit of the day with two outs in the sixth after Farquhar smacked a line drive comebacker off Weston’s hip and the ball dribbled away while Farquhar darted safely to first, moving Jebb to second.

Frank then laced an opposite-field double down the left field line, as Jebb and Farquhar scampered home to get MSU on the board and close to 7-2 with six innings in the books.

MSU threatened in the bottom of the eighth, loading the bases with two outs, but were unable to score. UM plated a run in the top of the ninth, and loaded the bases, but Carson left the bases full of Wolverines with a flyout to finish the frame.

Michigan State and Michigan wrap up the three-game B1G weekend series on Sunday, April 17 at 1:05 p.m. at McLane Stadium at Kobs Field.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.