Lafreniere scores twice as Rangers blank Red Wings 4-0

Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for his fifth shutout of the season
New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafrenière (13) scores on Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas...
New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafrenière (13) scores on Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) for his team's 4th goal, during third period of NHL hockey game, Saturday April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)(Bebeto Matthews | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0.

Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist and Frank Vatrano also scored for New York.

Barclay Goodrow had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for his fifth shutout of the season.

Thomas Greiss had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who were shut out for the seventh time this season.

