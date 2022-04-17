Advertisement

Jokic, Embiid, Antetokounmpo finalists for NBA MVP honors

The NBA unveiled the top-three finishers in voting for its individual awards Sunday
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, middle, grabs a rebound between Golden State Warriors guard...
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, middle, grabs a rebound between Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, and center Kevon Looney during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in San Francisco, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Nikola Jokic is a finalist to win a second straight NBA MVP award, along with two-time winner Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid.

The NBA unveiled the top-three finishers in voting for its individual awards Sunday, with the expected names in the running for the marquee award.

Jokic, the Denver Nuggets center, ended Antetokounmpo’s two-year reign last season and was every bit as good this season.

Embiid, hoping to join them in the MVP club, led the NBA in scoring.

The winners of the awards will be announced during the postseason.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Bird feeder generic
Due to threat of avian flu, Michigan DNR has advice for people with bird feeders
Andrew Lafey was found guilty on all counts
‘The Defendant video taped himself’ -- Lafey found guilty on all counts in murder of Ionia County teen
The wheels of a school bus reportedly fell off while it was carrying kids. No one was injured....
Wheels reportedly fall off school bus while it’s in motion
The Lansing Housing Commission is planning to sell more than 200 single family homes across...
Lansing Housing Commission to sell 200+ houses
Lansing Police are investigating after a shooting on Beal Ave. early Thursday morning left one...
Police release name of 27-year-old victim in Lansing homicide

Latest News

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham models the 2021-22 "City Edition" uniforms.
Pistons’ Cade Cunningham a finalist for NBA Rookie of the Year
Jordan Spieth holds the championship trophy after winning a one-hole playoff at the RBC...
Spieth beats Cantlay with playoff bunker shot to 7 inches
Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell greets teammates after scoring during the second period...
Panthers’ win streak reaches 10 games with 6-1 rout of Wings
Detroit Tigers
Right-hander Wily Peralta put on big league roster by Tigers