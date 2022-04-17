Advertisement

Dozier’s two-run blast lifts the Royals to win over Detroit

Tigers starter Matt Manning left the game after two innings
Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier (17) crosses the plate past Detroit Tigers catcher Dustin...
Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier (17) crosses the plate past Detroit Tigers catcher Dustin Garneau after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Hunter Dozier homered to break a tie in the sixth, and lead the Kansas City Royals to a 3-1 win over the Detroit Tigers.

After Carlos Santana walked with one out, Dozier lifted an 0-2 pitch from Will Vest (0-1) into the left field bleachers for his first home run of the year.

Collin Snider (2-0), the first of four Royals relievers, picked up the victory getting five outs.

Josh Staumont earned the club’s first save of the season as Kansas City snapped a five-game losing streak.

Tigers starter Matt Manning left the game after two innings with right shoulder discomfort.

Miguel Cabrera was hitless and remains five shy of 3,000 hits for his career.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

