‘We intend to be the change we want to see’ -- Coffee and hip hop mix Saturday at Lansing Beats and Brewers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday, original performances can be heard at Blue Owl Coffee. It’s the performers from All of the Above Hip Hop Academy putting on their weekly show, Beats and Brewers.

All of the Above is a non-profit organization made up of artists, educators, and advocates. They mentor youth, support art and serve communities as a hip hop cultural resource.

Ozay Moore is the academy’s Executive Director.

“In our program, we’re mentoring youth through hip hop culture by creating a pipeline between a younger generation and elders,” Moore said.

The classes teach rapping, dancing, etiquette and anything else a young musician may want to learn. As of 2022, they offer those classes for free.

“None of us learned it by having to pay for classes,” Moore said. “We learned by doing.”

Moore says they’re able to keep artists in front of local youth through generous donations and with the support of community partners.

“We work with generous people in the community, apply for grants,” Moore said.

Building those community relationships lead to the current partnership with Blue Owl Coffee. Moore said owner Nick Berry reached out to him and offered the space.

All of the Above performing at Blue Owl Coffee. (Ozay Moore)

“He offered it as an auxiliary classroom. That was four years ago,” Moore said. “Now, we’re at a point where we can turn that event over to our youth. We’ve handed that to a few of our students in our DJ class and they are running the show now. It’s turned into a free, family friendly experience where they’re getting experience performing.”

The academy’s classes, workshops, and performance-oriented experiences like Beats and Brewers are designed to support local artistry and provide opportunities for artists to develop their abilities.

“We intend to be the change we want to see in hip hop,” organizers wrote on their website. “As well as resource conduits for our youth.”

Break classes at All of the Above. (Ozay Moore)

Anyone interested in seeing performers from All of the Above Hip Hop Academy can do so Saturdays at Blue Owl Coffee, in REO Town at 1149 South Washington Avenue in Lansing.

The show is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

