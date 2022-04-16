Advertisement

Local Easter egg hunt to raise money for a special cause

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Out of the Darkness Walk is hosting a special fundraiser this easter.

You can join the amazing non-profit for an afternoon of Easter egg hunts, prizes and prevention. Last year, the Lansing Out of the Darkness Walk held the first Eggs for Hope fundraiser to spread love and awareness. Due to the pandemic and most in person events being cancelled they brought egg hunts to the community and “egged” almost 70 homes in the Lansing area.

This year they are so excited to hold an in-person egg hunt at Unity Spiritual Center of Lansing. They will have hunts set up by age groups so kids of all ages are welcome!

If you find the special GOLDEN EGG you can win an extra prize!

They say $5 per child donation is appreciated. All funds raised will be benefitting the Lansing Out of the Darkness Walk and its mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.

To donate, or learn more about the Lansing Out of the Darkness Walk visit: AFSP.org/lansing

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

