Your Health: A new way to treat congenital heart disease

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Patients who are born with a heart defect and have surgery to repair it know they may need surgery as they age.

Russell Soloway, 51, eats right, works out and loves long hikes with his fiance. For years, he’s been preparing his body for a second open-heart surgery that he knew he’d need some day.

Soloway was born with a congenital heart condition and had his first open-heart surgery as a child. About three years ago, Soloway’s cardiologist determined his pulmonary valve was leaking. He was a busy federal litigator and hated the idea of slowing down for a major procedure.

“Four to eight months of recovery and you know, this and that,” Soloway said. “And I’m thinking, ‘wow, that would really disrupt my life.’”

Instead, Soloway became one of the first patients in the world to undergo a procedure using the Harmony Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve in October 2019.

“The advantages to the technology are you get the same benefit of having open heart surgery in that you have a functioning valve implanted, but it’s done through a small incision in the leg, and you go home the next day,” said Dr. Matthew J. Gillespie. “It’s designed to be elastic so that you can scrunch it down to a small size and push it in through a very small catheter. And when it comes out of the catheter, it opens like that.”

The valve is designed to stay firmly in place without sutures. For Soloway, recovery was relatively easy.

“By the third day I was basically back to normal,” he recalled.

Soon after the procedure, he was back on the trails, barely missing a beat.

More: Health stories

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.