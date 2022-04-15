Now Desk Mid-Day Brief -- Wind gusts continue, but 60s and 70s are on the horizon
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Following Thursday’s strong winds across the area, Friday will see gusts as well.
However, First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki says 60s and even 70s could soon be here.
ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR APRIL 15th, 2022
- Average High: 57º Average Low 36º
- Lansing Record High: 84° 2002
- Lansing Record Low: 14° 1875
- Jackson Record High: 83º 2003
- Jackson Record Low: 21º 1957
