Tigers Still Missing Key Players

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the third straight game, the Detroit Tigers will be missing two starters. Robbie Grossman and Javy Baez are still nursing injuries. The Tigers play game two of their four game series with the first pitch Friday night at 8:10. The Tigers opened Thursday with a 4-2 victory behind three Miguel Cabrera hits. He now has 2,994 on his career. The Tigers and Royals eah have 3-4 season records.

