Tigers Still Missing Key Players

Detroit Tigers' Austin Meadows is tagged out at home by Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador...
Detroit Tigers' Austin Meadows is tagged out at home by Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez as he tried to score on a single by =Miguel Cabrera during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the third straight game, the Detroit Tigers will be missing two starters. Robbie Grossman and Javy Baez are still nursing injuries. The Tigers play game two of their four game series with the first pitch Friday night at 8:10. The Tigers opened Thursday with a 4-2 victory behind three Miguel Cabrera hits. He now has 2,994 on his career. The Tigers and Royals eah have 3-4 season records.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

