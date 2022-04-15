Advertisement

Tax tips ahead of Monday’s deadline

It's time to file your taxes!
It's time to file your taxes!(MGN)
By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Normally April 15th is tax day, but if you haven’t started filing yet, you still have some time.

The deadline was pushed back to Monday the 18th this year because of the holiday weekend.

But that doesn’t mean everything is on track. According to Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, the Internal Revenue Service is still running on computers from the 1960s.

That, plus underfunding and understaffing for the agency and covid is creating massive backlogs.

“Last year, the IRS got over 200 million calls they only had 15,000 people to answer that calls,” said Adeyemo. “That meant for every one person they had to answer 16,000 calls.”

He said the best way to expedite the process is to file online.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raising Cane’s coming to East Lansing
Lansing Police investigate early morning homicide
Lansing Police investigate early morning homicide on Beal Ave.
A fallen tree on I-96 caused significant traffic backups on April 14, 2022.
Eastbound I-96 sees closures due to downed tree
Mike Son's kids are taking over business after deadly accident.
Michigan family takes over tree trimming business after deadly accident
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death

Latest News

Upcoming vaccine clinics at MSU
Citations - Attorneys General letter to banks
‘Abhorrent’ -- Michigan Attorney General asking banks to cut overdraft, convenience fees
Have you received your $400 auto insurance refund check?
Over $900M in refunds sent to Michigan drivers -- so far
WILX First Alert Weather
Now Desk Mid-Day Brief -- Wind gusts continue, but 60s and 70s are on the horizon