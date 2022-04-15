Advertisement

Stretch of I-94 dedicated to MDOT worker killed on the job

The Kevin D. White Memorial Highway stretch of I-94 runs from the highway I-196 interchange to Napier Avenue exit.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Friends, family members and colleagues gathered Wednesday in Berrien County to honor and remember Kevin White.

A portion of I-94 was dedicated to White, a Michigan Department of Transportation employee who died in 2019 while cleaning debris from the freeway. MDOT said he was struck by a tire that had come loose from a passing semi truck.

White served as a Benton Township Trustee from 2012-15, was appointed township supervisor in 2015, and then elected as supervisor in 2016.

The Kevin D. White Memorial Highway stretch of I-94 runs from the highway I-196 interchange to Napier Avenue exit.

