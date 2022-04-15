Stretch of I-94 dedicated to MDOT worker killed on the job
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Friends, family members and colleagues gathered Wednesday in Berrien County to honor and remember Kevin White.
Background: Stretch of I-94 renamed after late MDOT employee
A portion of I-94 was dedicated to White, a Michigan Department of Transportation employee who died in 2019 while cleaning debris from the freeway. MDOT said he was struck by a tire that had come loose from a passing semi truck.
White served as a Benton Township Trustee from 2012-15, was appointed township supervisor in 2015, and then elected as supervisor in 2016.
The Kevin D. White Memorial Highway stretch of I-94 runs from the highway I-196 interchange to Napier Avenue exit.
Related:
- Elsie firefighter dies while assisting others in collision
- Worker killed by bulldozer while working on I-94
- Semi-truck falls off overpass in downtown Grand Rapids, leaving one dead
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.