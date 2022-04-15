Advertisement

Spartans ready to take the field for Spring Game

Gates open at 12:30 p.m.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:31 AM EDT
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday is going to be an exciting day for spartan fans. Michigan State fans will be back in Spartan Stadium, getting a first look at this year’s team.

This year will be like last year as it will not be a traditional game. The format is going to be a practice for the team because some players are recovering right now.

Gates open at 12:30 p.m. Tailgating is allowed before, but no alcohol is allowed because this isn’t being considered a home football game day.

No bags or purses are allowed inside Spartan Stadium.

Chris Rozman with the MSU police tells News 10 they plan to have extra staff on hand to make sure everything goes smoothly.

”We’re constantly evaluating our security and safety plan on campus. We have a robust and comprehensive plan in place. We feel confident with that, we don’t anticipate any issues this weekend. We’re excited to have people come back to campus.”

The game kicks off at 2:00 p.m. And if you are heading out, you don’t need tickets because admission is free.

