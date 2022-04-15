Advertisement

Schools Rule: Mason student works to stop the violence

By Claudia Sella
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After losing friends and family members, one student in Mason decided to do what he can to prevent more unnecessary deaths.

Kobe Rochester was motivated to make a change after losing loved ones to violence. At Sexton High School, where Rochester attends school, he noticed the police officers and got curious.

“Having officers in our school has made me feel more safe,” Rochester said. “Seeing how they interact with us on a day to day basis pre-COVID.”

That’s when he enrolled in the Wilson Talent Center’s Criminal Justice Program -- it was a perfect fit. Not only has Rochester excelled in the program, he recently placed first in a regional handcuffing demonstration and is advancing to state competition.

He’s also in the process of being promoted with the Lansing Police Department’s Explorer Post Number 911 program, which aims to help students explore law enforcement opportunities.

Rochester has bigger plans.

“It’s increased my drive to help the community,” Rochester said. “It has made me want to help the community more in several ways from being a police officer to a mentor in the community.”

His goal is to work with the Lansing Police Department so he can give back to his community. It’s a lot of hard work, but he said it’s worth the challenge.

“I don’t think you can change the whole system but I think one person can definitely make an impact,” Rochester concluded.

More: Schools Rule

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

