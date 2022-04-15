Protesters in Grand Rapids demand answers in fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Police are expecting protests in Grand Rapids Friday over the death of Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old man fatally shot by a Grand Rapids police officer.

Lyoya was shot during an altercation that escalated during an April 4 traffic stop.

The city’s new police chief took the unusual step of releasing videos of the violent confrontation over objections of the prosecutor, who will ultimately decide whether the officer should be charged.

The footage was released following multiple protests and demonstrations were made to demand transparency in the Lyoya’s death.

Grand Rapids saw peaceful protests overnight Thursday, but tensions rose at a community meeting to discuss the shooting.

An attorney for the family was asked to respond to people who ask why Lyoya attempted to flee and struggled with the officer who pulled him over.

”Officers are trained to deal with people who are resisting arrest or resisting them being able to put them in handcuffs, but you’re not allowed, if you’re a police officer, to shoot somebody in the back of their head just because they are resisting your command,” Benjamin Crump said.

Lyoya’s family, refugees from Congo, wants the officer charged. Protesters want the officer’s name released and want him charged with murder, but the Grand Rapids police chief said he won’t release the name unless criminal charges are filed. That decision will be up to the Kent County prosecutor after Michigan State Police’s investigation is finished.

