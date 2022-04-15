Advertisement

Potter Park Zoo hosting educational event - ‘Saving Species’

By WILX News 10 and Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday, Potter Park Zoo is hosting an educational event called ‘Saving Species’ as part of Michigan State University’s Science Festival.

The purpose of the event is to teach people about the important work that zoos do to protect endangered species around the world. It also aims to show what you can do throughout your everyday life to help with these efforts.

The event is from 5 – 8 p.m. and it is free.

If you would like to learn more about MSU’s Science Festival, you can go to science.festival.msu.edu.

