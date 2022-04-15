Potter Park Zoo hosting educational event - ‘Saving Species’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday, Potter Park Zoo is hosting an educational event called ‘Saving Species’ as part of Michigan State University’s Science Festival.

More on the festival: 10th Annual MSU Science Festival returns to in-person

The purpose of the event is to teach people about the important work that zoos do to protect endangered species around the world. It also aims to show what you can do throughout your everyday life to help with these efforts.

The event is from 5 – 8 p.m. and it is free.

If you would like to learn more about MSU’s Science Festival, you can go to science.festival.msu.edu.

Related: Potter Park Zoo kicks off spring hours

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.