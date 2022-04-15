Advertisement

Police release name of 27-year-old victim in Lansing homicide

Thursday’s fatal shooting comes following a record year for homicides in Lansing.
Thursday's fatal shooting comes following a record year for homicides in Lansing.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police have released the name of the latest homicide victim in Lansing.

The Lansing Police Department has identified the homicide victim as Alan Lavon Jackson, 27, of Lansing.

Original story: Lansing Police investigate early morning homicide on Beal Ave.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Detective Matt Salmon at 517-483-6855 or message the LPD Facebook page.

Related: Lansing police urge residents to help put a stop to gun violence

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Raising Cane’s coming to East Lansing
Lansing Police investigate early morning homicide
Lansing Police investigate early morning homicide on Beal Ave.
A fallen tree on I-96 caused significant traffic backups on April 14, 2022.
Eastbound I-96 sees closures due to downed tree
Mike Son's kids are taking over business after deadly accident.
Michigan family takes over tree trimming business after deadly accident
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death

Latest News

Upcoming vaccine clinics at MSU
Citations - Attorneys General letter to banks
‘Abhorrent’ -- Michigan Attorney General asking banks to cut overdraft, convenience fees
Have you received your $400 auto insurance refund check?
Over $900M in refunds sent to Michigan drivers -- so far
WILX First Alert Weather
Now Desk Mid-Day Brief -- Wind gusts continue, but 60s and 70s are on the horizon