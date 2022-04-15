Police release name of 27-year-old victim in Lansing homicide
Thursday’s fatal shooting comes following a record year for homicides in Lansing.
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police have released the name of the latest homicide victim in Lansing.
The Lansing Police Department has identified the homicide victim as Alan Lavon Jackson, 27, of Lansing.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Detective Matt Salmon at 517-483-6855 or message the LPD Facebook page.
