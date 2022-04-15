Police release name of 27-year-old victim in Lansing homicide

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police have released the name of the latest homicide victim in Lansing.

The Lansing Police Department has identified the homicide victim as Alan Lavon Jackson, 27, of Lansing.

Original story: Lansing Police investigate early morning homicide on Beal Ave.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Detective Matt Salmon at 517-483-6855 or message the LPD Facebook page.

