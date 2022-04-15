Advertisement

Piot Misses Cut At Heritage

Amateur James Piot plays a stroke from the No. 2 tee during the first round of the Masters at...
Amateur James Piot plays a stroke from the No. 2 tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, April 7, 2022.(Hunter Martin | Hunter Martin/Augusta National)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State senior golfer James Piot missed the cut Friday at the PGA Tour’s Heritage Classic being played in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. After shooting an even par 71 on Thursday, Piot slipped to a 75 on Friday, four over par total. He still intends to play at the Memorial Tournament next month in Dublin, Ohio before his U. S. Open appointment in June. Piot likely will skip the Open in Great Britain in July so as to turn professional prior to that tournament.

