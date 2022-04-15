Piot Misses Cut At Heritage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State senior golfer James Piot missed the cut Friday at the PGA Tour’s Heritage Classic being played in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. After shooting an even par 71 on Thursday, Piot slipped to a 75 on Friday, four over par total. He still intends to play at the Memorial Tournament next month in Dublin, Ohio before his U. S. Open appointment in June. Piot likely will skip the Open in Great Britain in July so as to turn professional prior to that tournament.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.