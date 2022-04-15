Advertisement

Owosso man found guilty after filming school

A school employee asked what he was doing, but he refused to answer.
By WILX News 10 and Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Owosso man has been found guilty after police say he was filming classrooms at a school in Holly, MI, in northern Oakland County, last year.

A jury found Matthew Wrosch, 48, guilty of disturbing schools earlier this week.

Police say Wrosch was walking outside of a school, with a video camera, filming inside the building, including inside classrooms. A school employee asked what he was doing, but he refused to answer. He then began to argue, prompting the school to go into lockdown.

When confronted by a police officer who had arrived and asked him to leave, Wrosch refused and started arguing with them as well.

He was arrested and charged with:

  • disturbing schools
  • persons creating disturbances to leave premises upon request
  • and disorderly conduct.

Wrosch is set to be sentenced on June 29.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

