Owosso man found guilty after filming school

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Owosso man has been found guilty after police say he was filming classrooms at a school in Holly, MI, in northern Oakland County, last year.

A jury found Matthew Wrosch, 48, guilty of disturbing schools earlier this week.

Police say Wrosch was walking outside of a school, with a video camera, filming inside the building, including inside classrooms. A school employee asked what he was doing, but he refused to answer. He then began to argue, prompting the school to go into lockdown.

When confronted by a police officer who had arrived and asked him to leave, Wrosch refused and started arguing with them as well.

He was arrested and charged with:

disturbing schools

persons creating disturbances to leave premises upon request

and disorderly conduct.

Wrosch is set to be sentenced on June 29.

