Over $900M in refunds sent to Michigan drivers -- so far

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Have you received your $400 auto insurance refund check?

So far, more than $906 million of the $3 billion in surplus have been sent to drivers.

Anita Fox, director of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services, says the refunds are making a substantial difference for drivers across the state.

“At the governor’s request insurers must ensure that the money is turned over to policyholders as quickly as possible, but we said in no event could they go beyond May 9th of 2022,” Fox said. “We’re proud to announce today to you that with just under a month to go before the deadline, these refunds are already being sent out and are making a real difference for Michigan families.”

Eligible drivers who do not get their refund by May 9 should contact their insurance company.

