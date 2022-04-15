Advertisement

New Sheriff in town -- Sean Dush appointed as Clinton County Sheriff

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a new sheriff in Clinton County. A three-member panel has just appointed an interim sheriff, who will serve out the remainder of the term being vacated.

Clinton County Sheriff Larry Jerue announced his retirement earlier this year, after nearly 40 years in law enforcement. He and Clerk Diane Zuker were incumbents who ran without opposition in 2020. Both announced plans to retire in March, after serving only 16 months of the 4-year terms they were elected to.

Background: Clinton County Sheriff to retire

In Michigan, sheriff vacancies must be filled by a three-member panel that consists of the prosecuting attorney, the senior probate judge and the county clerk. Those are Tony Spagnuolo, Lisa Sullivan and the retiring clerk, Diane Zuker.

“The Appointment Committee consisting of Hon. Lisa Sullivan, Judge of Probate, Tony Spagnuolo, Prosecuting Attorney and myself met for three hours this morning,” Zuker told News 10. “After careful consideration of the qualified candidates we interviewed, David Sileo and Sean A. Dush, the committee appointed Sean A. Dush.”

He’s currently a Detective Lieutenant at Clinton County Sheriffs Office. On his professional social media profile, Dush described what he brings to the table with police work.

“I would summarize myself as a very driven and focused person who feels great satisfaction in putting the pieces of the puzzle together that leads to the arrest and conviction of those who decide to break the law,” Dush wrote.

Dush will officially be sworn in at a later date, with his appointment taking effect on May 1, 2022. He will serve out the remainder of Sheriff Jerue’s term, which will end on Dec. 31, 2024.

Then, the elected seat for the Office of Sheriff will occur during the 2024 election cycle.

