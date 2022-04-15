In My View: Michigan/Michigan State face off in baseball

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Used to be the Michigan/Michigan State baseball season was widely scheduled for the end of the regular season in May when the weather was better -- no more.

And this year the teams meet three times in the Lansing area beginning at 5 p.m. today at Jackson Field and the nation can watch live on ESPN U.

Both teams have been struggling especially the Spartans who have a 13-16 season record. Michigan isn’t nearly as good as it once was. The meet again on MSU’s campus at 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday and let’s just say it is a key series for both teams desperately trying to salvage the second half of their seasons and move up in the Big Ten standings.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.