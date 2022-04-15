MSU will continue its COVID‑19 vaccine, booster mandate for 2022-2023 academic year

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a letter addressed to the Michigan State community on Friday, University President Samuel L. Stanley, Jr. M.D. addressed the school’s efforts against COVID-19.

One of the steps being taken: the COVID-19 vaccination and booster mandate for students, faculty, and staff will remain in place for the 2022-23 academic year.

“It is clear our COVID‑19 mitigation efforts were successful in allowing MSU to continue most in-person classes and activities safely,” Stanley said in the letter.

MSU and COVID: ICHD, MSU to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Breslin Center

As of May 16, when summer 2022 sessions begin, MSU will lift its face-covering mandate, with masks no longer being required during classes, academic labs, and in most research labs, while still subject to state and federal guidelines.

President Stanley gave an update on where the school’s COVID-19 directives stand as the 2021-22 academic year nears a close, including:

MSU will continue its vaccine and booster mandate for the summer semesters and the fall 2022/spring 2023 academic year.

Beginning with the summer semester on May 16, MSU is lifting its face-covering directive, and masks no longer will be required during classes and in academic and research labs.

Both the Early Detection Program and PCR testing provided at the MSU Clinical Center will end on May 13. Those with medical or religious exemptions no longer will be required to routinely test.

“Even as much of society returns to a more normal environment, we must remember the significant impact that COVID‑19 has had, and is still having, on many members of our community,” Stanley said. “Now, more than ever is a time for civility, empathy and respect.”

Read the full letter here.

Next: Mental health awareness murals installed throughout Downtown East Lansing

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.