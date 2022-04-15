Michigan’s plan to help underserved victims of crime

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s health department wants to do a better job of helping underserved victims of crime, and they’re asking for the public’s input.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Friday they are seeking proposals to provide culturally specific services to victims of crime. These may include services for survivors of crime who face service barriers due to race, ethnicity, location, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or disabilities.

The program is intended to improve services through organizations with prior experience serving victims of crime, using federal or state funding. Eligible applicants must have provided crime victim services for two years or demonstrate meaningful collaboration with local, state or nationally recognized culturally specific organizations.

Examples of applicants who would be eligible to submit a proposal to provide services include things like nonprofits exempt from taxation, or governmental organizations with a culturally responsive victim services program.

The award period begins Oct. 1, 2022, and ends Sept. 30, 2023. MDHHS anticipates issuing up to 25 awards with a maximum of $950,000 possible for a single award.

Grant applications must be submitted electronically through the EGrAMS program by 3 p.m., June 9.

