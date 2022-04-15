Michigan food pantries feel the impact of inflation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’ve been to the grocery store lately, chances are, you’ve had to shell out more to fill your grocery cart. That’s causing more and more people to start utilizing food banks.

At local food banks, you’ll find practically every item you could think of. But it’s costing food banks more money to get meals to the dinner tables of those in need.

“We’re spending about 50% more on food this year than we were at the start of the pandemic,” said Summer Sunnock, the Development Director at the South Michigan Food Bank.

She said before the South Michigan Food Bank was able to get a case of peanut butter jars for $14, but now, it costs close to $18.

“We have students who are coming to the foodbank for the first time because they are facing food insecurity because of the increased costs.” said Dennis Martell.

He oversees Michigan State University’s food bank. Martell said the increase in food prices puts even more pressure on those who may already be living on a tight budget. Sunnock said she’s seen it first hand.

“Food prices have really increased. The demand is still really high for people needing food assistance,” Sunnock said. “Now with supply chain interruptions, we are seeing more food that we need to fill the gap.”

You find out how to donate on South Michigan Food Bank’s official website and on MSU Student Food Bank’s official website.

For information on how to donate to the Greater Lansing Food Bank, visit its official website here.

More: Community news

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.