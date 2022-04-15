Mental health awareness murals installed throughout Downtown East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re walking throughout downtown East Lansing, be sure to look up, as you can now find some striking artwork featuring community members.

The recently-installed murals are part of the Associated Students of Michigan State University’s (ASMSU) Mental Health Awareness Initiative.

ASMSU commissioned Mila Theroux, a local artist, several years ago to create the series. There are seven murals in total. Six of them highlight community members who have experienced a mental health crisis in their lives, while the seventh details the project’s purpose and gives resources for anyone who may be struggling.

“We were pleased to work with the leadership at ASMSU to install this important mural series in downtown East Lansing for public viewing,” said East Lansing Community Development Specialist Matt Apostle. “This project not only works to release the stigma surrounding mental health but works to let community members who may be struggling know that they do not have to cope alone and that resources are available to them. With Mental Health Awareness Month coming up this May, this latest public art installation in downtown East Lansing is especially timely.”

Originally, ASMSU planned to have the murals installed in 2018 after they were completed. However, development projects throughout the downtown area along with the COVID-19 pandemic paused the project. Recently, ASMUS leaders and City of East Lansing staff members partnered to reignite the initiative.

The murals can be found on the south-facing wall of the Division Street Parking Garage, across from Starbucks.

“Mental health awareness is one of ASMSU’s biggest priorities as an organization, so when this proposal came to our General Assembly, it made sense to fund it,” said ASMSU Public Relations Manager Caitlin Finerty. “We can’t wait for the entire student population and East Lansing community to enjoy these murals.”

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.