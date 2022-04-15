Lansing Housing Commission to sell 200+ houses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Housing Commission is planning to sell more than 200 single-family homes across Lansing. They said it’s because they don’t get enough federal money to maintain all of the properties.

LHC executive director Doug Flemming is trying to balance the need for affordable housing with the budget he’s given by the federal government. Right now, he says maintenance costs for the single-family homes are too much.

“The appropriation we get for capital investment is not keeping up with the amount of capital needs these houses will have in the next 20 years,” said Flemming.

Flemming said the commission is working with a buyer who will keep these 200 homes affordable and keep the same rent for those already living in them.

“We are not losing any affordable housing units in the city,” said Flemming.

He added selling the houses can help address a greater need in the community.

“We would be using those funds to build, develop, and renovate more affordable housing units in the city,” said Flemming.

According to Flemming, more than 3,000 people signed up for 1,000 available Section 8 housing vouchers last year.

“They’re struggling, based on the payment standards of HUD, to find housing in the city,” he said.

Flemming plans on looking at the needs of families who can’t find housing and applying that to the new developments.

“We will be very targeted in the needs in terms of what kind of bedroom sizes we need and be strategic in the kind of housing we need in the City of Lansing.”

Flemming said he hoped to have the properties sold sometime in the second half of the year. People living in these houses also have the option to buy their homes if they qualify.

The LHC said 10 people qualified during the first window. A second window is now open until July 1.

