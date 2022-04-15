Advertisement

Lansing Board of Water & Light to resume electric shutoffs

Lansing Board of Water & Light to resume electric shutoffs
By Nicolas Hankes
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As temperatures rise, the Lansing Board of Water and Light will end its winter shutoff suspension.

Lawmakers to utilities: ‘Keep the power on or pay up’

Shutoffs were were suspended over winter in order to provide customers with heat during colder months.

Electric shutoffs will resume April 20. Customers who are behind on payments are encouraged to contact BWL as soon as possible to work out a payment plan.

“If you’re struggling at all, we really encourage you to reach out to us so that we can help you find a solution that works,” said BWL spokesperson Amy Adamy. “We don’t want to see customers get shutoff we want to try and provide as many resources and opportunities as we can to protect them.”

For more details about the shutoff, or for resources available to help pay bills, visit the official Lansing Board of Water and Light website here.

Related: Relief from power outages part of new legislation

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Raising Cane’s coming to East Lansing
Lansing Police investigate early morning homicide
Lansing Police investigate early morning homicide on Beal Ave.
Lansing Police are investigating after a shooting on Beal Ave. early Thursday morning left one...
Police release name of 27-year-old victim in Lansing homicide
A fallen tree on I-96 caused significant traffic backups on April 14, 2022.
Eastbound I-96 sees closures due to downed tree
Andrew Lafey was found guilty on all counts
‘The Defendant video taped himself’ -- Lafey found guilty on all counts in murder of Ionia County teen

Latest News

The murals can be found on the south-facing wall of the Division Street Parking Garage, across...
Mental health awareness murals installed throughout Downtown East Lansing
AG Nessel argues against discrimination based on sexual orientation
‘Abhorrent’ -- Michigan Attorney General asking banks to cut overdraft, convenience fees
‘Abhorrent’ -- Michigan Attorney General asking banks to cut overdraft, convenience fees
Lansing Board of Water & Light to resume electric shutoffs