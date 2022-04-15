Lansing Board of Water & Light to resume electric shutoffs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As temperatures rise, the Lansing Board of Water and Light will end its winter shutoff suspension.

Lawmakers to utilities: ‘Keep the power on or pay up’

Shutoffs were were suspended over winter in order to provide customers with heat during colder months.

Electric shutoffs will resume April 20. Customers who are behind on payments are encouraged to contact BWL as soon as possible to work out a payment plan.

“If you’re struggling at all, we really encourage you to reach out to us so that we can help you find a solution that works,” said BWL spokesperson Amy Adamy. “We don’t want to see customers get shutoff we want to try and provide as many resources and opportunities as we can to protect them.”

For more details about the shutoff, or for resources available to help pay bills, visit the official Lansing Board of Water and Light website here.

