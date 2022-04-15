Advertisement

Kalamazoo child dies from flu, health officials encourages vaccination

Flu vaccine coverage among children is 5.4% lower for the 2021-2022 flu season compared to the prior year.
(kauz)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WILX) - After a child died from the flu in Kalamazoo, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is warning residents that flu vaccines are an important safety step for children.

Friday, MDHHS reported the death. It’s the first pediatric death in Michigan this flu season.

“Flu vaccine is a recommended childhood vaccine, and it is important to ensure that children are up to date with all of their vaccines,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive for MDHHS. “Once children reach six months of age it is recommended they receive two doses of the flu vaccine for their first series. In addition, pregnant women should get the flu vaccine during each pregnancy. Flu vaccine can be given at the same time as other vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Increases in flu-like hospitalizations are currently taking place in Michigan, which is not typically seen this time of year. Across the country, there has been elevated flu activity over the past few weeks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that, since October, there have been at least 3.8 million flu illnesses, 1.8 million flu medical visits, 38,000 flu hospitalizations and 2,300 deaths from flu nationally.

For the 2021-2022 flu season so far, only 32% of Michigan residents have been vaccinated against flu. Data from the Michigan Care Improvement Registry shows flu vaccine coverage among children ages six months through 17 years is 5.4% lower for the 2021-2022 flu season compared to the prior year.

There is still plenty of flu vaccine available for those who wish to be vaccinated. To find flu vaccine near you, call your health care provider, local health department or check the Health Map Vaccine Finder.

For more information about the flu, visit Michigan.gov/flu.

