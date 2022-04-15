Advertisement

IRS offers free electronic filing service ahead of Tax Day

The IRS is offering free electronic filing and tax help before Tax Day.
The IRS is offering free electronic filing and tax help before Tax Day.(Pexels)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 15, 2022
(Gray News) - You might not need to pay for tax preparation services this year as the IRS is reminding taxpayers of its free file option.

The IRS released tips on Thursday for select taxpayers to save money on tax preparation and assistance.

Taxpayers that earn up to $73,000 a year can get free access to electronic filing services.

The IRS said its free file option offers low to moderate-income individuals and families, especially those who don’t normally file a tax return, to prepare their own federal tax return, file electronically and get a refund by direct deposit – all for free.

According to the IRS, individuals who didn’t earn enough money to require them to file may mistakenly assume that since they owe no tax they’re not entitled to a refund. However, credits such as the earned income tax credit, the child tax credit and the 2021 recovery rebate credit can result in a refund, even if that person owes no income tax.

The agency said it also offers online guided tax preparation to qualifying taxpayers with assistance in filling out electronic federal tax forms.

This year’s federal tax filing deadline for individuals is April 18.

