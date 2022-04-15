Former Islander Star Bossy Dies

UNDATED (AP) - New York Islanders great Mike Bossy has died after a battle with lung cancer. He was 65. TVA Sports in Canada, where he worked as an analyst, confirmed he died last night. Bossy was arguably the best player during the early 1980s dynasty years when the Islanders won the Stanley Cup four times in a row. He scored 50 or more goals in each of his first nine seasons. He scored the Cup-winning goal twice and won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 1982.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.