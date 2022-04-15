Advertisement

Former Islander Star Bossy Dies

PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers prior to game five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2008 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 4, 2008 at the Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
UNDATED (AP) - New York Islanders great Mike Bossy has died after a battle with lung cancer. He was 65. TVA Sports in Canada, where he worked as an analyst, confirmed he died last night. Bossy was arguably the best player during the early 1980s dynasty years when the Islanders won the Stanley Cup four times in a row. He scored 50 or more goals in each of his first nine seasons. He scored the Cup-winning goal twice and won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 1982.

