‘The Defendant video taped himself’ -- Lafey found guilty on all counts in murder of Ionia County teen

HASTINGS, Mich. (WILX) - Andrew Lafey was arrested in February of 2021 for the murder of a 18-year-old Gracyn Brickley, of Ionia County.

Police said the killing took place behind a house on Guy Road in Maple Grove Township on Feb. 16. Lafey shot Brickley several times with a .22 rifle, then used his phone to record a nearly 11-minute video of himself kicking her until she died.

Background: Nashville, Mich. man faces Open Murder charges after female’s body is found

Lafey then buried her body under snow. He went back inside the home and showed the video to his friends who, along with Lafey’s father, reported him to police the next morning.

The trail lasted four days. Lafey, of Nashville Michigan, was found guilty Friday on all charges.

The convictions are as follows:

Count 1: First Degree Murder (MCL 750.316) , both premeditated and felony murder: This conviction carries a maximum of Life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Count 2: Felony Firearm (MCL 750.227b) , this conviction carries a 2 year mandatory sentence, which must be served consecutive to the sentence for First Degree Murder.

Count 3: Torture (MCL 750.85) : This conviction carries a maximum sentence of Life or any term of years.

Count 4: Felony Firearm (MCL 750.227b) : this conviction carries a 2 year mandatory sentence, which must be served consecutive to the sentence for Torture.

Count 5: Possession of a Firearm by a Felon (MCL 750.224f) , this conviction carries a maximum of 5 years in prison and/or a fine of $5000.00.

Count 6: Felony Firearm (MCL 750.227b), this conviction carries a 2 year mandatory sentence, which must be served consecutive to the Felon in Possession of a Firearm conviction.

Lafey waived his right to a jury trial in this case, so the trial was held before Judge Michael Schipper. The case was tried by Barry County Prosecutor Julie Nakfoor Pratt and Assistant Prosecutor Christopher Elsworth.

“We would like to thank Detective Sgt. Janette Maki for her thorough investigation,” Pratt wrote in a statement. “The convictions stem from the February 16, 2021 torture and murder of Gracyn-Michael-Kay-Candace Brickley.”

Pratt explained that the case was a particularly heinous one.

“The circumstances of Grace Brickley’s death were horrific,” Pratt said. “The Defendant video taped himself stomping on and taunting Grace Brickley for close to 11 minutes. The torture seen in the video came after Lafey shot Grace Brickley twice and inflicted multiple injuries to her face and breaking her jaw.”

The prosecutors said they were pleased with the verdict.

Pratt said, “Justice for Grace Brickley and her family was served.”

Sentencing for Andrew Lafey will be held on June 9 at 9:00 a.m. before Judge Schipper.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.