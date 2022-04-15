Danny Manning Finds New Coaching Job

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Danny Manning has been named an assistant basketball coach for the men’s program at Louisville. He served as interim head coach this past season at Maryland after Mark Turgeon stepped down early in the season. Maryland decided against giving Manning the post on an extended contract.

