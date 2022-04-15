Advertisement

Danny Manning Finds New Coaching Job

This photo from Nov. 28, 2017, shows Wake Forest assistant coach Jamill Jones, second from...
This photo from Nov. 28, 2017, shows Wake Forest assistant coach Jamill Jones, second from left, with the team and head coach Danny Manning, second from right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Winston-Salem, N.C. Police say Jones threw a punch that killed a New York City tourist who knocked on his car window thinking it was his Uber ride. He was arrested Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, and charged with assault. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Danny Manning has been named an assistant basketball coach for the men’s program at Louisville. He served as interim head coach this past season at Maryland after Mark Turgeon stepped down early in the season. Maryland decided against giving Manning the post on an extended contract.

