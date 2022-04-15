Legendary college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale rings bell as doctors say he has zero cancer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WILX) - It was hard to say which rang louder through the halls of Sarasota Memorial Hospital - the bell, or Dick Vitale’s cries of “Hey! Ring that bell, baby! Ring that bell!”

Thursday evening, Vitale, a staple of ESPN’s college basketball coverage, was jubilant as he rang the brass bell, signifying the completion of chemotherapy treatment.

Vitale was diagnosed with lymphoma in the fall. The diagnosis came months after he underwent multiple surgeries to remove melanoma.

“I am so appreciative of the many words of encouragement in starting my journey to beat cancer,” Vitale said in a tweet announcing his upcoming battle. “Yes, 6 months of CHEMO will be a challenge but with ALL the love, support & I am receiving I plan on WINNING the toughest battle I have ever faced!”

On Thursday, after analyzing bloodwork, doctors at SMH told Vitale he was clear to ring the bell.

“Yes it was a tough 7 months but it was super hearing Dr. Brown say that I have zero cancer currently,” Vitale tweeted.

It was RING THE BELL TIME ! Yes it was a tough 7 months but it was super hearing Dr Brown @SMHCS say that I have zero cancer currently .I was inspired daily by the famous words of my late buddy Jimmy V “Don’t Give up DON’T EVER GIVE UP!” @amyuf @jksports @ESPNPR pic.twitter.com/uRQEzjOug2 — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 14, 2022

The 82-year-old chronicled his journey of both treatment and recovery on social media. He actively posted photos of hospital stays, and at doctor’s appointments, and even recorded motivational tips up until he was put on voice rest by doctors.

In March, Vitale made an appearance at the SEC tournament and was recognized for his fight against cancer, the sport, and the league.

“I was inspired daily by the famous words of my late buddy Jimmy V ‘Don’t Give up DON’T EVER GIVE UP!’” Vitale continued in his celebratory tweet.

At the 1993 ESPY Awards, Vitale helped Jim “Jimmy V” Valvano to the stage to deliver his iconic “Don’t Give Up” speech. Valvano had been diagnosed with metastatic adenocarcinoma, a type of glandular cancer that can spread to the bones. He died less than two months after the ESPYs ceremony.

Vitale has been a faithful fundraiser for children’s cancer research, hosting an annual Dick Vitale Gala which has raised more than $50 million for the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

Vitale has been with ESPN since it launched in 1979 and called the network’s first college basketball broadcast.

