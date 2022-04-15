Advertisement

Clippers Will Be Without Paul George Friday Night

Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George stands on the court as Minnesota Timberwolves fans cheer...
Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George stands on the court as Minnesota Timberwolves fans cheer during the fourth quarter during of an NBA basketball play-in game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)(Andy Clayton-King | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Los Angeles Clippers say Paul George has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will miss their play-in game tonight against New Orleans. His absence is a huge blow to the Clippers’ hopes of making the playoffs. They must win to earn the No. 8 seed and a first-round matchup with the Phoenix Suns. George scored 34 points in a 109-104 loss at Minnesota in the first play-in game. The Clippers were already without Kawhi Leonard, who has been out all season while rehabbing an ACL tear. The team said it learned of his diagnosis this morning but didn’t specify what the diagnosis was.

